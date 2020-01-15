UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,502 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $17,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Page Arthur B increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 8,414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Elefante Mark B acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $299.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.55.

Shares of UNH traded up $8.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,081,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,471. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $300.00. The stock has a market cap of $279.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.54%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

