UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues Earnings Results

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. UnitedHealth Group updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 16.25-16.55 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $16.25-16.55 EPS.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $11.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $299.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,808,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $300.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.54%.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reissued a “positive” rating and set a $333.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.55.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

