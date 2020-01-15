UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 16.25-16.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $16.45.

NYSE:UNH opened at $288.24 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $300.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $299.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Argus reissued a buy rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $306.33.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

