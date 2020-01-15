UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.25-16.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $16.45. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 16.25-16.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $10.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.58. 479,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,610,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $288.14 and its 200-day moving average is $254.79. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $300.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.54%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $299.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $307.55.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

