UnitedHealth Group’s (UNH) “Positive” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $333.00 target price on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, up from their previous target price of $325.00. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UNH. Barclays increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price target (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.55.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE UNH traded up $9.56 on Wednesday, hitting $297.80. 3,485,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,610,698. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $288.14 and a 200-day moving average of $254.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $300.00. The stock has a market cap of $279.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,410 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,468,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,147 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.