Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 299.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,708 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.10% of Uniti Group worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Uniti Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Uniti Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Uniti Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 34,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Uniti Group by 21.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNIT stock opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.83. Uniti Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $20.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.54). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $263.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. This is a positive change from Uniti Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.06%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Uniti Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.96.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

