Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.10% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHT. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 10.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 65.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $116.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.01 and a 200 day moving average of $104.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 0.72. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $123.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

