Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) is Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s 3rd Largest Position

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 979,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 225,607 shares during the quarter. Universal Health Services accounts for 1.6% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 1.12% of Universal Health Services worth $140,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 9.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 858 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,787 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 102.9% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 3.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Universal Health Services by 1.9% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,032 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Steve Filton sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,238 shares in the company, valued at $37,504,653.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $1,157,958.63. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 186,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,909,062.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.30. The company had a trading volume of 447,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,291. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.77 and a 1-year high of $157.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.39%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.21.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

