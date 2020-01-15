Universe Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last Week (UNI)

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Universe has a total market cap of $124,684.00 and $5.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Universe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Crex24 and YoBit. Over the last week, Universe has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Universe alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Universe Coin Profile

Universe (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 96,081,167 coins and its circulating supply is 84,881,167 coins. Universe’s official website is unicoin.pw. Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI. The official message board for Universe is forum.unicoin.pw.

Buying and Selling Universe

Universe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Universe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.