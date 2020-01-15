UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Boosts Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,331 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.7% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.31.

Shares of HD stock opened at $222.81 on Wednesday. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $172.00 and a 52 week high of $239.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.14.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.01%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

