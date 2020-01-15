UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $4.20 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,294 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.8% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.31.

NYSE:DIS opened at $145.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.63. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $261.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

