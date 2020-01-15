Univest Financial (UVSP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 24.88%. On average, analysts expect Univest Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Univest Financial stock opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $776.87 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.81. Univest Financial has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

UVSP has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Univest Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

About Univest Financial

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

