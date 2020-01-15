UnlimitedIP Price Reaches $0.0064 on Major Exchanges (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $7.94 million and $262,613.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, HADAX, OTCBTC and LBank.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.30 or 0.03401330 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011410 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00200776 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00128692 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io.

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Allcoin, LBank, OTCBTC and HADAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

