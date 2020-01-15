Unobtanium (UNO) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $725.00

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. Unobtanium has a market capitalization of $10.86 million and approximately $725.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unobtanium coin can now be bought for $53.86 or 0.00622250 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and C-CEX. Over the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,661.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.11 or 0.03681275 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006101 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00014718 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000373 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000210 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Unobtanium Coin Profile

Unobtanium (CRYPTO:UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,560 coins. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner.

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-CEX, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

