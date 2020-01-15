Unum Group to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) – Research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Unum Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst R. Krueger now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.44. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DOWLING & PARTN reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $38.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

