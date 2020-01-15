UNUS SED LEO Achieves Market Cap of $893.98 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $893.98 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00010350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00643353 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009088 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00023636 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

UNUS SED LEO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

