Upfiring (UFR) Price Hits $0.0188 on Major Exchanges

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last week, Upfiring has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. One Upfiring token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges including COSS, YoBit, IDEX and CoinExchange. Upfiring has a total market capitalization of $405,439.00 and $244.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Upfiring Profile

Upfiring’s launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,600,000 tokens. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring. Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com.

Upfiring Token Trading

Upfiring can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, RightBTC, COSS, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

