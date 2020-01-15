Uptrennd (1UP) Hits Market Cap of $70,989.00

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded up 51.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 15th. Uptrennd has a market cap of $70,989.00 and approximately $11,111.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Uptrennd has traded up 57.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Uptrennd token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including Altilly and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00023893 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000535 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 139.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uptrennd (CRYPTO:1UP) is a token. Uptrennd’s total supply is 998,687,526 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,109,440 tokens. Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @

Uptrennd can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Altilly. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uptrennd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

