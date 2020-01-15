Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Reaches $0.13

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $1.26 million and $1.12 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001462 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin, OOOBTC and IDAX. In the last week, Uquid Coin has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00036431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $517.91 or 0.05992877 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026637 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00035823 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00119564 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a token. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, TOPBTC, IDEX, Livecoin, IDAX, CoinExchange and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.