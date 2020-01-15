Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the December 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.9 days. Currently, 14.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:UROV opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06. Urovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $15.98.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.30. As a group, analysts anticipate that Urovant Sciences will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UROV shares. ValuEngine upgraded Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Urovant Sciences from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.69.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urovant Sciences by 116.7% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,875,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,067 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Urovant Sciences by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,710,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,194,000 after purchasing an additional 378,135 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Urovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,420,000. Sio Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Urovant Sciences by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 220,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Urovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,083,000. 22.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urovant Sciences Company Profile

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

