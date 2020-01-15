US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) Short Interest Up 6.9% in December

US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOL traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $53.78. 143,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,470. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.11. US Ecology has a 52 week low of $53.43 and a 52 week high of $67.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.25 million. US Ecology had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that US Ecology will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. US Ecology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ECOL shares. ValuEngine cut US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $63.00 price objective on US Ecology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 8,603.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 600,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,759,000 after buying an additional 593,695 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in US Ecology in the third quarter worth about $18,797,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 128.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 415,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,591,000 after buying an additional 233,941 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 21.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 924,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,056,000 after buying an additional 163,556 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 8.8% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,305,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,759,000 after buying an additional 106,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

