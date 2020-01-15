USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 742,600 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the December 15th total of 793,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.8 days. Approximately 10.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in USA Truck by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,180,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after acquiring an additional 203,798 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 14.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 498,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 64,079 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of USA Truck by 33.2% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 361,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 89,939 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of USA Truck by 79.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 168,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 74,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the second quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

USAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded USA Truck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

USAK stock opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.15. USA Truck has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). USA Truck had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $130.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that USA Truck will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

