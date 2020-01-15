USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Short Interest Update

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.8 days. Approximately 11.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:USNA traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.85. 187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,356. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.10. USANA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $58.30 and a twelve month high of $119.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.30.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.22 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. USANA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Joshua Foukas sold 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $83,100.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $131,526.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,070.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,367 shares of company stock valued at $328,505. 42.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $549,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6,579.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 13,158 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 44.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USNA. ValuEngine upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised USANA Health Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. USANA Health Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

