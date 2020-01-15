Utrust Market Cap Hits $4.96 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, OKEx and Ethfinex. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $4.96 million and $1.06 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Utrust has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 64.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.51 or 0.04239711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00202280 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028148 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00132761 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust was first traded on August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/@UTRUST. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Ethfinex, Kucoin, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

