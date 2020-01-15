Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.96.

VALE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. HSBC set a $13.00 price target on shares of Vale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vale from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.65 price target on shares of Vale in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 552.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vale during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vale during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Vale during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VALE traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.26. The stock had a trading volume of 819,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,534,574. Vale has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average is $12.19.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 9.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vale will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

