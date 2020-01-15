Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology Purchases 83,962 Shares of Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stock

Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 83,962 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,309,807.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.60. 46,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,306. The company has a market capitalization of $358.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.06. Merus NV has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $20.95.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 90.21% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Merus NV will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Merus in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Merus by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Merus by 63.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRUS shares. Guggenheim began coverage on Merus in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.43.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

