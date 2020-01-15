VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,243 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned 5.66% of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF worth $6,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 274,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 40.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 54,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 15,567 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 33,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.20. The company had a trading volume of 971 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,356. VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.52 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

