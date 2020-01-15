VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Stock Holdings Increased by Towerpoint Wealth LLC

Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF comprises 4.2% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Towerpoint Wealth LLC owned about 0.13% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $6,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMLC. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $591,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 61,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,389,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the period.

EMLC opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.72. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $35.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.1593 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

About VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

