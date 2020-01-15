Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Stock Holdings Lowered by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for 3.0% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. First Financial Corp IN owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.8% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.08. 592,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,027. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.43. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $62.84 and a 52-week high of $76.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4643 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Financials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

