Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94,254 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 4.7% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 134.2% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period.

VWO traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $45.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,075,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,699,023. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.98 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average is $42.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.5591 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

