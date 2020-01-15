Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s Largest Position

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 3.5% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 188.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $188.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $139.10 and a 52 week high of $189.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.5077 per share. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

