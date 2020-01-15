Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN reduced its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 3.0% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $195.78. 170,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,895. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.05 and its 200-day moving average is $176.67. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $159.00 and a twelve month high of $196.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.7169 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

