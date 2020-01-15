Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN cut its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of First Financial Corp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 543,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,565,000 after buying an additional 18,574 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 285,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,630,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24,933.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 267,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 266,787 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 246,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,029,000 after buying an additional 19,740 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 167,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,077,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $254.61. The stock had a trading volume of 747,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,290. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.10. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $171.90 and a 1-year high of $256.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.6513 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Vanguard Information Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

