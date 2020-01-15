Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Holdings Increased by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $630,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

BIV traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.80. 7,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,203. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.32 and a fifty-two week high of $89.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1969 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

