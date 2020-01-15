Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) is Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s Largest Position

Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 11.8% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 31,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT opened at $91.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.28 and a 1-year high of $92.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.40 and a 200 day moving average of $90.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

