Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 103.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11,588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 60,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 32,666 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 14,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $91.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.93. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.28 and a 12 month high of $92.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

