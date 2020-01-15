Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF makes up approximately 16.7% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned 0.63% of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF worth $38,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Change Path LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $60.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.82 and a 200 day moving average of $60.89. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $61.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

