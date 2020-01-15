Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after acquiring an additional 15,272 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.11. 124,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,901. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.55 and a fifty-two week high of $205.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.449 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.