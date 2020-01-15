Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of First Financial Corp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,654,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,327,310,000 after acquiring an additional 196,457 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,750,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,924,000 after acquiring an additional 554,917 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,126,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,315,000 after acquiring an additional 275,725 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,941,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,547,000 after acquiring an additional 574,327 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,269,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,140 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $301.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,815,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,323. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $238.95 and a 1-year high of $302.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $293.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $1.4285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

