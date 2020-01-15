Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,354 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,721,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,845 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,283,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,166,000 after purchasing an additional 414,094 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,126,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after purchasing an additional 110,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 787,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,782,000 after purchasing an additional 102,215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $53.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.07 and a 1-year high of $54.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0993 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

