Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Stock Holdings Lowered by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 244.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,781,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,882,000 after acquiring an additional 10,485,046 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 35.1% during the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,901,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 34.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,835,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,383 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,921,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,357,000 after acquiring an additional 814,635 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,119,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,486,000 after acquiring an additional 652,795 shares during the period.

BND stock opened at $84.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $79.14 and a 52-week high of $85.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

