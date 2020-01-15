Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) is Ridgewood Investments LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 92.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,456 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 1.4% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 43,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.25. The stock had a trading volume of 993,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,900. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.65. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $67.87 and a 1 year high of $82.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.6109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.