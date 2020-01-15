Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,633 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 247.8% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 474.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $120.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.58 and a twelve month high of $121.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

