Vanta Network (VANTA) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Vanta Network (CURRENCY:VANTA) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Vanta Network token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and Allbit. Over the last week, Vanta Network has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. Vanta Network has a total market cap of $815,031.00 and $1,831.00 worth of Vanta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vanta Network alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.68 or 0.03262083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011426 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00200678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027450 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00128872 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Vanta Network Profile

Vanta Network’s launch date was August 18th, 2017. Vanta Network’s total supply is 4,596,961,798 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,850,678,705 tokens. The official website for Vanta Network is vanta.network. Vanta Network’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO. The Reddit community for Vanta Network is /r/vantanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vanta Network is medium.com/vantanetwork.

Vanta Network Token Trading

Vanta Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanta Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanta Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vanta Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanta Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.