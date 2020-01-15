Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Sells $1,005,672.20 in Stock

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Gili Iohan sold 11,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $1,005,672.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,837.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.25. 311,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,006. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.03 and a beta of 0.92. Varonis Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $88.60.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $65.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.61 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 49.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRNS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 292.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

