Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €63.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Varta (ETR:VAR1) received a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 23.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VAR1. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on Varta and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on Varta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Varta stock opened at €82.30 ($95.70) on Wednesday. Varta has a 12-month low of €25.92 ($30.14) and a 12-month high of €128.00 ($148.84). The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €114.01 and a 200 day moving average of €88.46.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for high blood pressure, blood sugar, and body monitors; and rechargeable battery solutions for server applications, including car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters for industrial and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

