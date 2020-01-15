Vectura Group PLC (LON:VEC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vectura Group PLC (LON:VEC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 140 ($1.84).

VEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vectura Group from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of LON:VEC opened at GBX 93.90 ($1.24) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.20 million and a PE ratio of -7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 89.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 84.39. Vectura Group has a 12 month low of GBX 0.91 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 100.60 ($1.32).

About Vectura Group

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

