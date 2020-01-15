Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Alan Mateo Sells 603 Shares

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Alan Mateo sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $90,064.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,957.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alan Mateo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Alan Mateo sold 4,027 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total transaction of $572,518.59.

On Monday, December 2nd, Alan Mateo sold 4,026 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $599,350.62.

On Friday, November 1st, Alan Mateo sold 4,026 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $573,745.26.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Alan Mateo sold 890 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $130,643.10.

NYSE:VEEV traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.43. 1,257,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.48, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.17. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $100.59 and a 52-week high of $176.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.19.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.81 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.28.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 181,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $556,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

