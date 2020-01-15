Velas Hits Market Capitalization of $26.39 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $26.39 million and $1.87 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0201 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000285 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,045,883,105 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,800,514 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.