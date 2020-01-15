Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Ventas by 1.3% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 21.2% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ventas by 3.0% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Ventas by 77.1% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ventas to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ventas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.57.

NYSE VTR opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.12. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.59 and a 1 year high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $983.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.43 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 12.73%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.7925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 77.89%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

